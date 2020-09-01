A number of competitors at the US Open have expressed their frustration after they were moved into a so-called "bubble within a bubble" as they had been in contact with Frenchman Benoit Paire, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Tournament organisers quietly removed Paire from the draw on Sunday, with the Frenchman later confirming on social media that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

French players Adrian Mannarino, Adrian Mannarino and Edouard Roger-Vasselin were subsequently placed under an "enhanced protocol plan" for "players who might have been potentially exposed" to the virus, allowing them to continue competing in the tournament instead of withdrawing.

However, this has meant they have been barred from using any on site player facilities.

Mannarino, who defeated Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-1 6-4 2-6 6-3 on Monday, said the ATP had contacted him on Saturday night to say he needed to stay in his room as a player had tested positive for Covid-19. On Sunday evening, he was told he would be allowed to compete but under a stricter protocol.

"I'm wondering at the moment if I might have the virus or not," he told reporters. "I've been tested every day since we had the news and I'm going to be tested every day."

He said the experience had caused him sleepless nights and left him mentally exhausted. Mannarino added that he was relieved his close friend Paire was not experiencing any symptoms.

"We're not 100% (sure) that (Paire) got the virus here but that's a big probability because he's been here for a while now, he'd tested negative many times," Mannarino said.

Mannarino said they had played cards together during their time on site and estimated Paire had contact with "probably half of the draw".

'Mentally very tough'

The incident echoes challenges leagues across North America have faced bringing sports back in the Covid-19 era, amid an outbreak that has killed more than 180,000 people in the US.