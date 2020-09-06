CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Influencer culture skewered in Gia Coppola film at Venice
Gia Coppola and Maya Hawke said they have been tested repeatedly for the virus since arriving, as required by festival organizers for participants from outside Europe.
Influencer culture skewered in Gia Coppola film at Venice
Maya Hawke and director Gia Coppola pose at the 77th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 5, 2020. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
September 6, 2020

Coronavirus lockdowns have kept most US filmmakers and actors away from the Venice Film Festival, but Gia Coppola and Maya Hawke have brought a bit of today’s America to the Lido with “Mainstream,” a skewering look at YouTube and influencer culture.

The two descendants of Hollywood royalty (Coppola is a grandchild of Francis Ford and Hawke is the first-born of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke) said they have been tested repeatedly for the virus since arriving, as required by festival organisers for participants from outside Europe.

READ MORE: Slow music: Chord change in Germany of 639-year organ piece

“It feels like a moment where we’re like ‘OK, we can follow the rules and we can still celebrate art and filmmaking and protect each other, keep each other safe,’” Hawke said, adding that she appreciated, in particular, the discipline of festival-goers in adhering to Italy’s anti-virus precautions that include mask mandates and social distancing norms.

In the US, “we’re still really struggling and having trouble working together. And that’s what feels so good about being here: that everyone is working together really, really well and respecting each other,” she said on Saturday.

It’s Coppola’s second feature-length film and second appearance at Venice, after her 2013 debut “Palo Alto,” competed in the Horizons section for up-and-coming talent, where “Mainstream” is also making its debut.

RECOMMENDED

The film stars Hawke as Frankie, a Los Angeles bartender whose YouTube video of a charismatic nobody, played by Andrew Garfield, becomes an internet sensation. The film explores the underbelly of influencer culture and the constant need to get attention from strangers on social media.

“It asks the question about whether or not it’s possible to make art while you’re still trying to get attention and look for likes,” said Hawke, currently getting her own attention for her role on the Netflix series “Stranger Things." Hawke said her instinctive answer is no, but allows that Garfield’s final performance in which his persona unravels online certainly counts as art.

READ MORE: Alexis Gritchenko: A refugee artist in a city under occupation

Coppola said she was inspired to make the film by “A Face in the Crowd,” the 1957 film starring Andy Griffith about a drifter who becomes a radio and television sensation. “Mainstream” is essentially a redux and variation.

“The morals for me are that all that glitters is not gold, and community and connection is really important,” Coppola said.

The festival, the first major in-person cinema showcase after Covid-19 locked down the film industry, wraps up on September 12. In addition to the Horizons competition, 18 films are competing for the Golden Lion in the main selection.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown