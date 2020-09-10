It is not as though the Arab world had ascended to any notable level of might and glory after it was colonised by the British and the French for it to have fallen particularly far from grace.

However, events of the past month in Palestine have shown how the political leadership of the Arab world has plumbed even greater depths of disgrace than ever before, while the coveted illusion of international Islamic unity and solidarity continues to evade Muslims who aspire for a better tomorrow away from the diktats of foreign interlopers and domestic dictators.

Despite there being numerous eminently worthy causes to attract pan-Islamic solidarity, none quite have the same effect on the Muslim psyche than the Palestinian cause. It is that cause, once again, that has starkly displayed the limitations of Arab and Islamic political organisations and their impotence in resolving any of the pressing problems faced by Muslims around the world today.

No more lip service to Palestine

In the past week alone, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has demanded an apology from the Palestinians for their criticisms of the recently concluded normalisation of ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel.

The GCC accused the Palestinian leadership of using the language of “incitement and threats” in an attempt to influence broader Arab policy to condemn the UAE’s betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

The GCC represents the wealthiest Arab states, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, and all members are also members of the Arab League.

Considering the events of today, it is hard to believe that it was the Arab League that made the first concerted attempt to support the Palestinian cause in 1945 which predates the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 and actively initiated a boycott of all Jewish businesses operating in the British Mandate of Palestine to curtail Zionist ambitions.

It was also the Arab League that instituted a joint defence and economic cooperation pact in 1950 which further resolved to expel any Arab state that formalised ties with Israel, whether economic, political, or military.

The pact was invoked when, in 1979, Egypt under Anwar Sadat signed a peace and normalisation agreement with Israel and was expelled from the League, an exile that lasted until 1989.

It is not as though the Arab League was ever truly caring of the Palestinians and their plight, but the various members had used the “Palestinian card” and the League as a platform to pay lip service to the cause that strikes the deepest chords in the hearts of their populations.

Nonetheless, when one compares the Arab League of yesteryear with the one of today, it is disgraceful that the League not only failed to rein in the GCC’s demands for an apology in a summit on Wednesday, but further slapped the Palestinians in the face by failing to rebuke the UAE’s actions that have completely undermined initiatives the League had adopted as formal pan-Arab policy.

It is now Arab policy that Abu Dhabi will be shielded and not even face even a short exile in the same manner Egypt did decades ago.