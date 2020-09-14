"The Third Day," a new mini-series starring Jude Law, is pushing the boundaries with a daring setup: a different lead actor for each half, and a live 12-hour episode in the middle.

The series, which also stars Naomie Harris, premieres Monday on US premium cable network HBO.

The psychological thriller is co-produced by Britain's Sky Studios.

The action takes place on Osea Island, a secluded holiday spot east of London in southeast England.

Sam (Law), a 40-something with a dark family secret, finds himself stuck on the island, not knowing the trip will change his life.

After three "Summer" episodes that see Sam become increasingly unmoored, the second "Winter" part of the series stars Harris as Helen, a single mother who comes to Osea to celebrate the birthday of one of her two daughters.

Helen is seemingly absent from the first half of the series, while Sam disappears from the second half.

But the creators of the series decided to push the envelope with "Fall," an uninterrupted 12-hour live episode, airing on October 3.