Turkish security forces have fended off an attack in the Idlib de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, according to the Turkish Defence Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that groups directed by the Bashar al Assad regime but disguised as civilians approached several Turkish observation posts in the region.

One of these groups staged an attack near a Turkish observation post and was then dispersed, it added.

No damage to the observation post was reported, it said.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia.

The area has been subject to multiple cease-fire agreements, frequently violated by Assad regime and its allies.

It is currently home to 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout war-torn Syria.