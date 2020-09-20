TV stars picked out their favourite pyjamas ahead of Sunday's reinvented, pandemic-hit Emmys, which will see nominees accept prizes live from their homes, with dark superhero satire "Watchmen" tipped to dominate the night.

Hollywood's first major Covid-era award show will look radically different to previous editions, with no red carpet and a host broadcasting from an empty theatre in Los Angeles, which remains under strict lockdown.

Nominees for the 72nd Emmys – the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars – have been sent cameras to hook up in their living rooms, gardens and even bedrooms.

They have also been encouraged to get creative with their acceptance speeches as well as locations, meaning even the show's producers are in for a few surprises.

"They don't know what it's going to look like – it's a crapshoot," said Deadline awards columnist Pete Hammond.

Jimmy Kimmel has been tasked with hosting the night.

"No one goes home a loser. They'll already be at home," the late-night funnyman quips in one ad for the broadcast.

Kimmel began presenting his own talk show from home months ago and held together the notorious 2017 O scars after a fiasco saw the wrong best picture winner announced.

"The executive producers at least seem very prepared for anything and more importantly everything to go wrong," said Libby Hall, IndieWire's TV awards editor.

As for the awards themselves, "Watchmen" leads the charge with a whopping 26 nominations, primarily in the limited series categories.

The timely graphic novel spin-off – which won rave reviews from critics and audiences alike – tackles historic US racism, police violence and even mask-wearing.

"'Watchmen' speaks so specifically in so many unprecedented ways to the moment in which we're living right now," said Hill.

"I think people will probably get pretty tired of hearing Watchmen's name getting called... it's as much of a lock as we have right now."

The show has already won seven statuettes in awards presented before the broadcast.

'Big momentum'

The prestigious drama series categories promise to be more closely contested this year than in recent editions – HBO's Emmys record-breaking "Game of Thrones" has finally mounted a dragon and soared off to Westeros.