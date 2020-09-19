Belarusian police have detained hundreds of protesters in central Minsk, a witness said, as around 2,000 people marched through the city demanding that President Alexander Lukashenko step down.

Saturday's protesters, most of them women, briefly scuffled with police who then blocked their path and started picking people one by one out of the crowd, the witness said.

In one location, dozens of female protesters could be seen encircled by men in green uniforms and black balaclavas outside a shopping mall as they shouted, "Only cowards beat women!"

Among the detained was 73-year-old opposition activist Nina Baginskaya who has become an icon of the protest movement after scuffling with armed policemen last month.

One female protester was taken away in an ambulance after lying on the ground, apparently unconscious.

EU weighs sanctions