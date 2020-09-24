Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has blasted United States sanctions in his address to the UN General Assembly.

In a lengthy, prerecorded speech that ran more than twice the allotted time, the socialist leader denounced what he called a “criminal, inhuman aggression” by the US aimed at ousting him from power, and said Venezuela would resist.

“The world must know that we are prepared to fight with the force of our history, our spirit, reason and international law,” he said, standing before a giant portrait of South American independence hero Simón Bolivar.

The speech marks Maduro’s return to the world stage after his absence last year as political tumult embroiled the country.

$15 million bounty

The US, which doesn't recognise him as Venezuela’s legitimate president, has indicted him on drug charges.

Maduro likely would have skipped this year's proceedings too, had the pandemic not forced the UN summit to go virtual.

Even though he would have UN diplomatic immunity, Maduro would be taking a risk by travelling to the US, where there is a $15 million bounty for information leading to his arrest.

The South American nation's political feud pitting Maduro against US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido frequently spills into the international arena, where the world's greatest powers have staked a claim in the country's discord.

This year's online General Assembly offered Maduro a leg up, relegating opposition leaders who in 2019 held side events with powerful leaders further along the margins.

Online stage

Guaido nonetheless tried to make his voice heard, releasing his own pre-recorded video in rebuttal to Maduro on social media platforms.

Standing before four Venezuelan flags, he spoke as if addressing a room full of dignitaries, calling his statement “an act of democratic vindication” by the nation's “true representatives.”

“The dictatorial regime of Nicolas Maduro with its ties to drug trafficking and human rights violations is also usurping Venezuela's right to speak,” he said.

Though deeply unpopular, Maduro still controls every aspect of life in Venezuela.

Guaido, though backed by influential world leaders, is increasingly powerless within the beleaguered nation, his popularity dropping as he struggles to rally more than a small crowd of supporters at recent calls for protest.

Maduro vs Guaido

The United Nations has been providing humanitarian aid and shining a light on human rights abuses.

The secretary general has pressed for dialogue. Though nearly 60 nations support Guaido, many UN members back Maduro.