Thousands of people have protested across Israel, flouting a new law meant to curb anti-government demonstrations during a coronavirus lockdown.

In Tel Aviv demonstrators staged several simultaneous marches in different parts of the Mediterranean seafront city.

Protesters seemed to be widely using protective masks but a police statement said they were intentionally breaching social distancing rules and those limiting numbers.

Police did not give an estimate on how many were involved.

Parliament on Wednesday approved a law restricting demonstrations as part of a coronavirus-related state of emergency, that critics say is aimed at silencing protests against Netanyahu.

Minister throws in towel over restrictions

On Friday, Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir, of the centrist Blue and White party quit Netanyahu's coalition government over the restrictions.

Announcing his decision on Twitter he said that Netanyahu was more concerned about his ongoing corruption trial and the growing public protest than about fighting a second wave of Covid-19.

"I am not willing to put up for another minute with a reality in which the right to demonstrate is restricted," he wrote.

"Therefore I must follow my conscience."

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz named the party's Orit Farkash Hacohen to replace Zamir and the coalition did not seem to be in immediate danger, although commentators speculated that other resignations could follow.