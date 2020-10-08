A group of British politicians and lawyers will investigate the disappearance of Saudi princes under the rule of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Since coming to power, the heir to the throne has launched a broad crackdown on opposition figures, including within the Saudi royal family.

The campaign has most notably resulted in the disappearance of two senior royals who were seen as potential rivals for the throne.

Muhammad bin Nayef, was the Saudi crown prince, until he was deposed by MBS in a 2017 palace coup.

Bin Nayef served as the country’s interior minister and developed close contacts with western intelligence agencies during their shared fight against the Al Qaeda terrorist group after the September 11th attacks.

Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz, a full brother of Saudi King Salman, is one of the few living sons of the kingdom’s founder and was notable for his open criticism of Saudi military intervention in Yemen, which he blamed on the monarch and the crown prince.

When rounded on by Yemeni and Bahraini protesters in London, Prince Ahmed said: “There are specific people that are responsible. Don’t blame the entire family.” The royal further clarified that he was referring to the king and his son.

While Prince Ahmed was not immediately arrested, Saudi security forces detained both him and Bin Nayef in a March 2020 raid. The pair have not been heard from since and reports suggest they have been denied legal counsel, medical care, and contact with their families.

The investigative team, which is chaired by the Conservative party MP Crispin Blunt, said it had filed a request with the Saudi embassy in London to be allowed to visit Bin Nayef and other imprisoned political dissidents.

In a statement, Blunt said: “We have requested a visit to review the conditions under which they are being held along with permission to carry out an independent medical evaluation of their current health.”

The MP further explained that Saudi cooperation on the matter would be an “opportunity to address difficult issues around administration of justice and the Kingdom’s reputation.”

Ambitious and repressive