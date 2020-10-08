Recently, the UN registered the Turkey-Libya deal on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean.

On November 27, 2019, Turkey and Libya’s legitimate government, the GNA, signed two separate memorandums of understanding (MoU), one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the eastern Mediterranean. The agreement enables both Turkey and Libya to protect their rights and interests in the eastern Mediterranean waters.

Greece, Egypt, Israel and the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) have previously signed maritime agreements, excluding Turkey, to draw up their respective Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) in the eastern Mediterranean and starting their own exploration efforts.

Turkey, with the Libya deal, will have a significant impact on the energy geopolitics of the eastern Mediterranean. The deal is likely to restrict other coastal states' unwarranted greed for the eastern Mediterranean’s resources.

Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj recently declared his departure and willingness to hand over authority to a new government by the end of October – but that could change. Turkish President Erdogan recently described Sarraj’s resignation decision as saddening.

According to Ibrahim Kalın, presidential spokesperson for the Turkish Presidency, Sarraj’s decision to resign will not affect the country’s cooperation and agreements with Turkey. “These agreements will not be affected by this political process because these are decisions taken by governments, not individuals,” Kalın said .

Turning the tide

In recent months, there has been a drastic change on the ground in Libya, the UN-backed GNA, with significant support from Turkey, has broken the siege of Tripoli by Haftar’s self-declared Libyan National Army (LNA), backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Russia and France.

The Turkish government helped the UN-backed government in a moment of need while other countries have mostly failed to give practical support to the GNA, despite their official stances of recognising it as the legitimate government entity. As a result, Turkey has become a more reliable partner for GNA against Haftar and his backers. Turkey has become a vital factor in Libya internally and also on a global stage.