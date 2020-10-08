While some Arab countries in the Gulf, as well as Egypt, are at odds with Turkey pushing the Arab League to issue occasional condemnations of Turkish foreign policy, the Arab public appears to embrace Ankara’s political stances, according to a newly released Arab Opinion Index.

Nearly 60 percent of Arab respondents to the survey have indicated that they approve the way Turkey conducts its foreign policy in the Middle East from Libya to Syria and Palestine.

Turkey’s foreign policy is perceived with greater approval than many powerful countries including the US, Russia, China, Germany, France and Iran, the poll reveals.

Despite the perpetual criticism of Turkish foreign policy from some Arab countries, which have long been led by autocrats as in the case of Egypt, Syria, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, respondents to the poll show they disagree with their leadership.

Even in the most contentious territories like Syria and Libya, Turkey’s foreign policy has received more approval from the Arab respondents than all other countries included in the survey.

Turkey’s Syria policy received 38 percent approval, while all other countries’ ratings were at less than 25 percent, according to the poll.

Turkey’s Libya policy also did better than other countries, receiving 31 percent, while all others, including the US, Russia, Iran and France, were again at less than 25 percent.

Ankara’s Palestine stance has also received strong support from the Arab public, the poll shows, as its numbers almost doubled in comparison to most other countries’ approval ratings regarding the Israeli occupation.

Some Arab analysts see Turkey’s conservative AK Party, and its leader President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as the main reason behind the current Arab public approval of the country’s foreign policy.

“Arabs differentiate between Turkey pre-Erdogan and Turkey under Erdogan. It is important to assert that Arab public opinion sees Erdogan as the centre and catalyst of Turkish foreign policy, not the traditional Turkish ‘state’,” says Sami Hamdi, an Arab political analyst and head of the International Interest, a political risk group,

“Turkey pre-Erdogan is considered a foreign and repressive entity disconnected from the Arabs. Under the AK Party, Turkey is seen as a resurgent Muslim power bringing about a long-awaited challenge to the regional status quo underpinned by US military power and regimes who survive through a policy of appeasing Washington,” Hamdi tells TRT World.

Unlike many Arab autocrats enabled by the US, Erdogan has been elected through free elections and that has also played a crucial role for why the Arab public has gradually shifted positively toward Turkey, according to Sami al Arian, a prominent Palestinian-American professor.

“The large percentage of Arab people look at Turkey as an example in which they wish their government had this kind of governance. In other words, they look at the Turkish democracy, the fact that people go to the polls and the fact that you have the multi-party system and the fact that you are able to express your opinion…,” Arian tells TRT World.

“Turkey is considered one of the most participatory nations on earth. You have a participation rate over 80, which is unprecedented in many parts of the earth,” Arian says.

Arab anger directed at the US