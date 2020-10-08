After 454 court hearings lasting five years, a Greek court found the leadership of Greece's neo-Nazi party guilty of running a criminal organisation.

The news marks a watershed moment in a country that has struggled to deal with increasing far-right violence.

The criminal investigation into the Golden Dawn party, which in 2012 won 18 seats in the Greek parliament, began after an anti-fasicst musician was brutally murdered.

While the leadership of the group including Nikos Michaloliakos and six colleagues were convicted of heading what the court described as a criminal group, far-right sentiment in the country did not arise simply because of the party.

Mainstreaming far-right sentiment

The rise of the neo-nazi Golden Dawn party and the lesser internationally known right-wing Popular Orthodox Rally have over the last two decades capitalised on growing far-right sentiment in Greece.

Greece’s other mainstream parties, however, have not shied from adopting and mainstreaming the rhetoric used by the far right parties, garnering them with a degree of credibility amongst the electorate.

In a study carried out in 2015 looking at the two mainstream parties, a researcher found that far from distancing themselves from the far-right they encouraged it.

Mainstream parties in Greece, according to the researcher's paper, “did not ignore or divert attention away from the ‘immigration issue’. In contrast, they ‘adopted’ the far right agenda.”

As the 2008 financial crisis hit Greece, trust in politicians plummeted and as the country experienced an influx of migration, parties across the political spectrum sought to divert attention by using migrants as an electoral tool.