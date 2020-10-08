Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov is "ready to resign" in a bid to end post-vote chaos enveloping the Central Asian country, he said in an address published on his website.

Jeenbekov said he could resign once a date for fresh elections had been set and changes in government had been confirmed by parliament and his office.

"After legitimate executive authorities are approved and we are back on the path of lawfulness, I am ready to leave the post of president of the Kyrgyz Republic," he said.

Jeenbekov had made no public appearances since the unrest broke out Monday and self-appointed law enforcement chiefs have said that they do not know where he is.

Opposition parties claim Sunday's election was rigged by massive vote-buying in favour of parties close to Jeenbekov.

The results of the vote were annulled on Tuesday, but that has done little to ease tensions, as rival politicians and their supporters press claims to leadership posts and state institutions are in chaos.

Clashes have already left at least one dead and hundreds wounded.

The crisis is the latest political turbulence to sweep through the volatile ex-Soviet state bordering China which has seen two revolutions and three of its presidents either jailed or sent into exile since independence.

Jeenbekov has called for a return to a rule of law but several lawmakers in parliament have said that there is no way to solve the growing impasse without his resignation or impeachment.

Rival opposition factions jostling for power

As of Thursday, candidates from self-styled opposition parties are claiming to control the state prosecutor's office, the national security committee, and the Interior Ministry.

Omurbek Suvanaliyev, who has claimed the title of national security chief in the aftermath of clashes between police and protesters, told Russian news agency Interfax that the government had ordered national borders closed.

"For security reasons, a decision was taken to close the borders," said Suvanaliyev. The border service confirmed to AFP that the order had taken effect.

Suvanaliyev is one of several politicians who claimed titles after a rally against the vote results turned violent and protesters seized the main seat of government.

But on Thursday he appeared to emerge as an important player when Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed he had held talks with the head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Russia: Kyrgyzstan is 'in chaos'

Jeenbekov is believed to enjoy the support of key ally Russia, which has called for a return to stability in the republic and beefed up security at a military base it maintains not far from the capital.