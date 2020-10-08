Sofia Kenin has defeated Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 to reach the French Open final and will attempt to capture a second Grand Slam of the year following her Australian Open triumph.

Fourth seed Kenin will meet 19-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland in Saturday's final after denying two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova in her bid for a third major.

The American faltered when serving for the match at 5-4 but broke Kvitova in the following game before closing out the victory over the Czech seventh seed.

Kenin, 21, will try to become the first woman to win two Slams in the same season since Angelique Kerber claimed the Australian and US Open titles in 2016.

READ MORE:Battling Djokovic books Tsitsipas clash in French Open semi-finals

Swiatek beats Podoroska

Earlier, Teenager Iga Swiatek became the first Polish woman in 81 years to reach the French Open final as she demolished Argentinian qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1.

The 19-year-old has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

"It seems unreal," said Swiatek.

"I never thought at the start I would play so good here but I always knew that if I was going to be in the final of a Grand Slam it would be at the French Open.

"It's amazing for me," she added. "It's a dream come true."