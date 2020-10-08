Kidnapped Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin and two Italian nationals have been freed after long periods in the hands of militants.

Their release follows a tense few days as reports the Malian authorities had freed scores of suspected militants over the weekend fuelled expectations of an imminent prisoner swap.

"The ex-hostages are on their way to Bamako," Mali's presidency said on Twitter.

The flight which is carrying them took off just before 7 pm local time (1900 GMT) from the northern town of Tessalit and was expected to arrive about 2 1/2 hours later, presidential spokesman Adam Thiam said.

French President Emmanuel Macron immediately voiced "immense relief" at the release of the worker and expressed France's continued support for Mali in its fight against an insurgency.

While relatives Cisse and Petronin had been notified of their release on Tuesday, news of the release of two Italian hostages came only in a Malian government statement once they were aboard the flight.

The Reverand Pierluigi Maccalli is a Roman Catholic missionary priest from the African Missionary Society (SMA) who was kidnapped in September 2018 from his Bomoanga parish in Niamey, Niger, according to the Avvenire newspaper of the Italian bishops conference.

There has been no information about Nicola Ciacco’s kidnapping except for the fact that he was seized in February 2018 in central Mali, according to Menastream, an independent risk and research consultancy firm specializing in the Sahel and North Africa. The two were believed to be held by same extremists though after a video was released of them together back in April.

Maccalli’s religious order, the Genoa, Italy-based African Missionary Society, said it had seen reports of Maccalli’s release but had no independent confirmation from the Italian foreign ministry.

A man who answered the phone at the order’s headquarters late Thursday said the order was nevertheless hopeful that Maccalli was returning.

Calls placed to the foreign ministry late on Thursday were not successful.

A popular politician