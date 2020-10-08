The United States has slapped fresh sanctions on Iran's financial sector, targeting 18 Iranian banks in an effort to further shut Iran out of the global banking system as Washington ramps up pressure on Tehran weeks ahead of the US election.

However, the US Treasury Department said in a statement that the prohibitions did not apply to transactions for the provision of agricultural commodities, food, medicine or medical devices to Iran.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the action would "stop illicit access to US dollars."

"Our sanctions programmes will continue until Iran stops its support of terrorist activities and ends its nuclear programs," he said in a statement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States of targeting Iran's "remaining channels to pay for food and medicine" in the midst of the pandemic.

"Amid Covid 19 pandemic, US regime wants to blow up our remaining channels to pay for food & medicine," Zarif said on Twitter. "But conspiring to starve a population is a crime against humanity."

Iranian Central Bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati dismissed the new sanctions as propaganda linked to US domestic politics.

"Rather than having any economic effect, the American move is for US domestic propaganda and political purposes, and shows the falsity of the human rights and humanitarian claims of US leaders," Hemmati said in a statement posted on the central bank's website.

READ MORE: Is the US preparing for a major offensive in Iraq against Iran?