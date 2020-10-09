Lionel Messi has put his Barcelona troubles behind him to fire Argentina to an opening 1-0 victory over Ecuador in World Cup qualifying.

The 33-year-old great has been in open conflict with his club but it had no detrimental effect on his form as his 13th minute penalty was the difference in a tight encounter.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner unsuccessfully tried to force his way out of the Catalan giants in the close season but he seemed much happier in the light blue and white jersey of his country.

And Argentina needed him to be on top form in a bid to avoid slipping up at home to Ecuador for the second successive time in an opening World Cup qualifier, having lost 2-0 to the same opponents four years ago.

"It was important to start with a win because we know how difficult the qualifiers are and all the matches are going to be as hard as this one," Messi said.

With the South American qualifiers twice pushed back from the scheduled start in March, it was almost a year since either team had played a full international and Messi said that inaction contributed to the poor spectacle.

"We hoped the level of play would be different but it’s been almost a year since we played together, this was our first game back and the nervousness makes it complicated," the Barcelona striker said.

71st international goal

In the surreal atmosphere at La Bombonera, the iconic stadium in Buenos Aires that is usually bouncing from the passion of fervent fans which was left barren by coronavirus restrictions, Argentina never looked in danger of another shock defeat.