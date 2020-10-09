A Pakistani drama praised for its portrayal of women is once again available for streaming after it was taken offline for a few days over complaints to authorities, in a move its creator called a "home-run" for misogynists.

The 10-episode series, which launched in August and tracks four women – played by Sarwat Gilani, Yasra Rizvi, Mehar Bano and Nimra Bucha – who set up an undercover detective agency to expose unfaithful husbands, has won plaudits for showing strong female characters taking control.

It also shows women swearing, drinking and taking drugs, and tackles subjects seen by many in conservative Pakistan as taboo, including sexual abuse, marital rape and homosexuality.

This week the series, called "Churails", or "Witches", was removed from Zee5, an entertainment platform that was streaming it in Pakistan, without explanation.

Indian-based Zee5 did not respond to a request for comment.

Writer and director Asim Abbasi said the decision to remove the show was "predictable, and yet, still disappointing".

"This is not just my loss. This is a loss for women and marginalised communities," he tweeted before it was back online.

"And it's a home-run for all the misogynists who have once again proven that they are the only voice that matters."