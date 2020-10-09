The World Food Programme has won the Nobel Peace Prize 2020 for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe.

“I think this is the first time in my life I've been without words. I was just so shocked and surprised," UN's WFP head David Beasley said, speaking from Niger, after the AP gave him the news.

The announcement was made in Oslo by Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Nobel Committee on Friday.

Hunger during pandemic

The Nobel Committee said that the coronavirus pandemic has added to the hunger faced by millions of people around the world and called on governments to ensure that WFP and other aid organisations receive the financial support necessary to feed them.

“With this year’s award, the (committee) wishes to turn the eyes of the world to the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger,” Reiss-Andersen said.

“The World Food Programme plays a key role in multilateral cooperation in making food security an instrument of peace.