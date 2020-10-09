On Friday, China announced it will join a World Health Organisation (WHO)-led group, which aims to ensure that hundreds of millions of people in poor countries are not left out when a Covid-19 vaccine becomes available.

Launched earlier this year, COVAX wants wealthy nations to pool funds that, together, can be used to develop and scale up vaccine production. In return, the rich countries would have a guaranteed supply for between 10 percent and 50 percent of their population.

The initiative basically subsidises the supply of doses to dozens of poor countries where up to 20 percent of the population will receive the vaccine. This way, the WHO can guarantee a market for vaccines to manufacturers and negotiate a fair price.

The alliance of 168 countries has already garnered support from big economies including Japan and the European Union.

With China’s inclusion, only Russia and the United States are among the countries leading the race for coronavirus vaccine development outside the COVAX initiative.

Beijing, which has already administered a trial vaccine to thousands of hospitals and airline workers, had initially said its resources were tied up in bilateral commitments with partners such as Pakistan and the Philippines.

Even as it hasn't announced the size of its monetary contribution to the COVAX, China’s backing gives the initiative a boost, especially as the US President Donald Trump has publicly attacked the WHO and threatened to cut funding of the global health body.

This week, Japan said it will contribute $130 million to the initiative. To secure the targeted billion doses, COVAX plans to raise $2 billion this year. It already has contributions and pledges of $1.8 from different donors.

Next year, it would need to raise $5 billion to put the plan into action.

An absence of a collective response to develop and widely distribute a coronavirus vaccine, has raised concerns that rich countries can gobble up the drug supply to meet the needs of their own citizens.