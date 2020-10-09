Top diplomats of Azerbaijan and Armenia are meeting in Moscow as recent fighting over the occupied-Karabakh region enters its 13th day.

The two sides kicked off their first high-level talks on Friday amid hopes that a ceasefire could be brokered.

"It has begun," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Facebook, posting a picture of diplomats of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan sitting at a round table in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Thursday, urging a halt in the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh for humanitarian reasons.

Azerbaijan says 'last chance' for peace

Ahead of crucial talks, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Baku was giving Armenia a "last chance" to peacefully resolve their conflict.

"We are giving Armenia a chance to settle the conflict peacefully. This is their last chance," Aliyev said in a televised address to the nation as the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers began Russian-mediated talks.

"We will return our lands in any case. This is their historic chance."

France, which along with Russia and the United States is part of the Minsk Group mediating the two countries' long conflict, said there was a chance of a breakthrough but it was far from certain.

"We are moving towards a truce tonight or tomorrow but it's still fragile," President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement to AFP news agency.

Armenia targeting civilians

The Moscow meeting comes amid ongoing fighting, with Azerbaijan saying Armenia continued to target civilian settlements on Friday as well.

"Armenia, pursuing an insidious ploy, continues to target districts of Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, and Fuzuli," Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

"Attempting to make the war spill over into other civilian settlements outside of Karabakh, Armenia continues to commit crimes of humanity and war," it added.

TRT World's Sara Firth reporting from Baku said that "fierce fighting" continued on the frontlines despite a diplomatic push for a ceasefire.

Armenia is ready to resume internationally mediated talks with Azerbaijan to resolve their decades-long conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday, ahead of talks in Moscow.

"We are ready for the resumption of the peace process in accordance with the recent statements of presidents and foreign ministers of the Minsk Group," Pashinyan said, referring to mediation efforts chaired by France, Russia, and the United States.