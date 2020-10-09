The Nagorno-Karabakh region is witnessing the largest military operations since the 1990s. Back then, Armenian separatists waged a full-fledged war against Azerbaijan to occupy this region and its surrounding seven districts.

Recent clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh started on 27 September as the Azerbaijani army decided to respond to several Armenian provocations. The tensions were already high after the confrontation in Tovuz a few months ago. Since then, both sides held joint military exercises with Turkey and Russia, respectively. Therefore, the flare-up is no surprise.

The first ten days of the military operations reveal some important developments, which have not been witnessed before.

Firstly, the Azerbaijani Army is not the same underfunded and dispirited entity that existed in the 1990s. Azerbaijan has been investing highly in its defence capacity over the past decade, spending over $2 billion a year to enhance its capabilities.

Baku has partnered with Ankara, Moscow and Tel Aviv to source the latest military technologies. While Russia remains the largest supplier of the Azerbaijani arsenal, Turkey and Israel tend to supply the high-tech weaponry.

The extensive usage of drones by Azerbaijan has changed the outlook of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Israeli-made kamikaze drones IAI Harop, and Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs gave the Azerbaijani side air superiority, which is critical in such mountainous terrain.

Drone warfare is used to soften enemy targets before ground forces move into the battlefield. This strategy allowed Baku to preserve its troops while demoralising Armenian forces by keeping them on continuous alert.

Armenia continues to reap the fruits of its membership to the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO). Russia delivers armaments to Yerevan either free of charge or based on Russian-supplied military credits.

Just recently, several reports indicated that Moscow was delivering loads of military cargo via Iranian airspace both before the July clashes and during the latest confrontation. The non-stop Russian military weapons supply to Armenian forces is a major factor that has prevented Yerevan's troops from total collapse.