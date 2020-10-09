Turkey’s Anadolu Shipyard launched one of two cadet training warships for the Qatari Naval Forces under the agreement that was signed in 2018 at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2018.)

The vessel was manufactured and designed in Turkey and has added some "special features" on the demand of the Qatari Emiri Navy.

The ship has the capacity to train 72 naval cadets. It was launched on Thursday in Istanbul Tuzla shipyard with the attendance of Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, his Qatari counterpart Halid Bin Muhammed Al Attiyah, along with other defence and military officials.

“I wish our training ships to be auspicious for the friendly and brotherly Qatar Armed Forces and strengthen our brotherhood,” Akar said in his opening ceremony speech.

"Our relations with Qatar are at an excellent and exemplary level in every field, and both countries act as one heart, one fist in close cooperation and coordination on regional issues,” Akar added.

The ship is 90-metres-long and has 1,950 tons of full-load capacity. It can be used in weapon training and has a helipad for medium-size helicopters on the stern.

The head of Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), Ismail Demir, said the funds of the current projects in the warship building sector are approaching $12 billion.

At DIMDEX 2018, Qatari officials signed separate agreements with other Turkish shipyards for another 17 military vessels, all of which will be outfitted with weapons built by Turkish defence manufacturer, Aselsan.

On the other hand, Turkey's military presence in Qatar serves the stability and peace not only for Qatar but the whole Gulf region, said the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, the day after his working visit to Qatar.