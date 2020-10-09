Pakistan has banned the wildly popular video-sharing app TikTok, as authorities press their clampdown on "immoral" content.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday said TikTok had failed to adhere to two warnings, which had demanded it block "immoral, obscene and vulgar" content.

"The application failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country," the PTA said in a statement.

Pakistanis were unable to access the app on Friday evening.

PTA said it would review its decision if the app put in place mechanisms to moderate unlawful content.

In a statement, TikTok said it was "hopeful to reach a conclusion that helps us serve the country's vibrant and creative online community."

Backlash in largely conservative country

Chinese-owned TikTok which has become a global sensation with its short video clips has a huge user base among young Pakistanis, with some attracting millions of followers.

But it has come up against backlash in the largely conservative country, where in recent months several dating apps including Tinder and Grindr have also been banned and YouTube threatened with shutdown.

PM Khan against vulgar content

Muslim-majority Pakistan has media regulations that adhere to conservative social customs.

In July, the telecommunications regulator issued a "final warning" to TikTok over provocative content.

The decision was taken after Prime Minister Imran Khan took a keen interest in the issue, said a Pakistani official, adding that Khan has directed the telecoms authorities to make all efforts to block vulgar content.

Usama Khilji, director of Bolo Bhi, a Pakistani group advocating for the rights of internet users, said the decision undermined the government's dreams of a digital Pakistan.