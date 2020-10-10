Hurricane Delta has made landfall on the Louisiana coast, packing ferocious winds and a "life-threatening" storm surge, and driving out residents still rebuilding from a devastating storm less than two months ago.

Delta became the 10th named storm of the year to make US landfall, a record, meteorologists said on Friday.

It roared ashore near Creole, Louisiana, as a Category 2 storm on a scale of five, with winds of 155km/h, the National Hurricane Center said.

"Damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge continue over portions of southern Louisiana," the Miami-based centre said, adding that one monitoring site was reporting a storm surge of 2.4 metres above ground.

The storm, which the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said quickly weakened to a Category 1 as it moved inland, caused widespread power outages in the state.

In Lake Charles, a city in southwest Louisiana that was hit hard by Hurricane Laura on August 20, the streets were deserted on Friday as a steady rain fell ahead of Delta's arrival.

The city is still in disarray from the more powerful Laura, which was a Category 4 and ripped roofs off houses and uprooted trees. Streets are still littered with debris.

"I don't even know if we'll have a house when we come back," said resident Kimberly Hester.

"I just pray to God every night we can at least have a house to come home to."

Arthur Durham, 56, was finishing covering windows at his home with plywood as protection against flying debris.

"I stayed for the last one. I'm pretty well prepared. I have a generator back-up, tools, equipment... I'm pretty self-sufficient," he told AFP, adding: "I'm used to this."

