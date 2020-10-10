Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to halt fighting over the occupied-Karabakh region from noon on October 10.

"A ceasefire is announced from 12 hours 00 minutes on October 10 on humanitarian grounds," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, reading from a statement.

Lavrov made the statement after 10-hour-long talks with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts in Moscow at around 3:00 in the morning local time. He also said Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to begin talks on the settlement of the conflict.

Fighting in one of the most combustible frozen conflicts resulting from the fall of the Soviet Union reignited on September 27, when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties.

Uprooted lives

The fresh fighting has claimed some 400 lives and forced thousands of people from their homes.