Namibian police have fired teargas, rubber bullets and also arrested dozens of protesters in the capital, Windhoek, during the third day of nationwide demonstrations against gender-based violence.

The nearly 400 protesters, predominantly Namibian young women, were marching on Saturday to one of the main shopping centres in the capital city to shut it down, in order to send a message that corporate Namibia also has a duty in the fight against the violence.

The unprecedented youth-led protest that began on social media, was quickly dispersed by police and the Special Reserve Force using teargas, rubber bullets, and batons.

"This is a protest against violence against women and here we have women being beaten as they are being arrested," protester Maria Amupolo told AFP news agency holding a banner that read "We are tired" in Afrikaans.

"I saw it with my own two eyes, they hit that one girl and slapped her as they threw her into the van."

Cases of domestic violence

The mineral-rich southern African country, plagued by high unemployment and poverty, has been grappling with the scourge of violence against women for years.

Windhoek receives more than 200 cases reported under the Domestic Violence Act on a monthly basis.

Fewer cases per month were recorded during the Covid-19 lockdown with 175 reported monthly, according to the Namibian police.