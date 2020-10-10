North Korea has displayed a gigantic new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) that analysts described as the biggest of its kind in the world, as the nuclear-armed country defied the coronavirus threat with thousands of maskless troops taking part in a military parade.

The ICBM, carried on a transporter-erector-launcher with no fewer than 11 axles, rolled through Kim il-Sung square as leader Kim Jong-un watched from a rostrum, footage from state broadcaster KCTV showed.

"This missile is a monster," said Melissa Hanham, deputy director of the Open Nuclear Network.

Several analysts described it as the largest road-mobile liquid-fuelled missile anywhere, with Harry Kazianis of the Center for the National Interest saying it was "much bigger and clearly more powerful than anything in the DPRK's arsenal.”

Nuclear negotiations with US

Nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have been deadlocked since the collapse of the Hanoi summit early last year and the North is widely believed to have continued to develop its weapons throughout the diplomatic process.

It already launched a missile with the range to reach anywhere in the continental US in 2017, but analysts suggested the new weapon — based on that rocket — could have multiple re-entry vehicle capabilities, helping it evade US defences.

"It's a scary prospect for the already underperforming US missile defence system," Melissa Hanham of the Open Nuclear Network said.

The missile could see its first test around the time of the inauguration of the next US presidential term, as a signal to either Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

The ICBM was preceded earlier by the Pukguksong-4a, a new submarine-launched missile that would add another dimension to Pyongyang's arsenal, which it says it needs to deter a US invasion.

