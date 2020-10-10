Israelis have been keeping up weekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, defying lockdown restrictions imposed by authorities aimed at stemming a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The parliament in Israel, which currently has one of the world's highest Covid-19 infection rates per capita, last week approved a law restricting demonstrations during an emergency lockdown.

Part of draconian measures, it restricts people from moving more than one kilometre (less than a mile) from their homes.

Anti-Netanyahu protests have been staged each Saturday since July to denounce the prime minister's handling of the virus pandemic and the economy.

“Go!”

The demonstrators largely respected social distancing measures unlike in Tel Aviv where thousands took to the streets and clashed with police.

The largest gathering at Habima Square in central Tel Aviv drew thousands of protesters, who blew horns and pounded on drums and tambourines. The protesters waved pink and black flags symbolising various grassroots protest movements. Some of the banners, using Netanyahu’s nickname, said: “Bibi, you are destroying my future.” Others read “Go!”

READ MORE:Israelis persist in rallies against Netanyahu despite lockdown

Clashes in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem

Police reported clashes with the protesters in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes for his role in a series of scandals, and the demonstrators have staged weekly gatherings for the past four months demanding that he step down.