Voting is under way in Tajikistan in a presidential election expected to pave the way for incumbent Emomali Rakhmon to become the longest-ruling strongman in the former Soviet space.

Few are anticipating any hiccups for Rakhmon in Sunday's election as he closes in on three decades in power and looks to overtake Kazakhstan's recently retired Nursultan Nazarbayev in the regional longevity stakes.

Rakhmon cast his vote in a "school for gifted children" according to a report by Russian agency RIA Novosti, which said the leader was "in a good mood, as he greeted the journalists at the polling station."

Rakhmon faces four other candidates, all of whom are viewed as token opponents, in his bid for a fresh seven-year term.

Results expected on Monday

Polling stations opened at 6:00 am local (0100 GMT) and will close at 8:00 pm (1500 GMT), with results expected the following morning.

Voters in the capital Dushanbe overwhelmingly stated their intention to cast their ballot for Rakhmon — and struggled to name the other candidates.

Zarina Mamadnazarova, a 25-year-old woman who is currently unemployed, said she would vote for Rakhmon "because he is the best president, our national leader."

Unlimited time in office

Rakhmon was elected president in 1994 after the position was re-established, and re-elected in 1999, 2006, and 2013.