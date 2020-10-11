Nigeria has dissolved a special police unit after public protests alleging brutality and will launch an investigation into its activities, the presidency announced.

"The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force ... has been dissolved WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT," said a tweet from the Nigerian presidency on Sunday.

"The dissolution of SARS is in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people," a police statement said.

This comes following a report by Amnesty International, released in June, that said SARS members used "torture and other ill-treatment to execute, punish and extract information from suspects."

The human rights organisation, which documented 82 cases between January 2017 and May 2020, found that the group targeted by the officers were young men between the ages of 17 and 30 "from low-income backgrounds and vulnerable groups."

The Nigerian Police Force announced in a tweet an investigation into allegations "of crimes committed against citizens", adding "the culprits will be punished."

Protests to end SARS

Although the unit has been in existence for decades, it wasn't until three years ago that it began to face huge scrutiny for its extreme behaviour.