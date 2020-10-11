TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to declare asymptomatic Covid-19 cases next week
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca says the number of asymptomatic cases will be declared from October 15.
Turkey to declare asymptomatic Covid-19 cases next week
"We will share the cross-sectional screening results even though they show no symptoms. We will report these to the WHO," Fahrettin Koca says. / AA
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
October 11, 2020

Turkey will start declaring the number of asymptomatic Covid-19 cases from October 15, the health minister has said, following criticism that its disclosure of only symptomatic cases hid the extent of infections.

"We will start (releasing all the numbers) on 15th," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in an interview with daily newspaper Hurriyet.

"We will share the cross-sectional screening results even though they show no symptoms. We will report these to the World Health Organization."

Cross-sectional screening tests are being conducted at airports, prisons, and people going abroad among others, Koca said.

READ MORE: Turkey has done ‘quite well’ fighting pandemic but ‘virus isn’t tired’

Turkey to continue field screening tests

RECOMMENDED

At the end of July, Turkey changed the wording of its daily coronavirus report to show the number of "patients" instead of "cases."

At a news conference on September 30, Koca said that the government was only sharing the number of Covid-19 positive cases with symptoms.

Medics and opposition parties criticised the practice, saying the real scale of the pandemic remained unknown.

Turkey will continue to conduct field screening tests for coronavirus cases, Koca added.

Turkey has reported 1,500 symptomatic coronavirus patients a day in recent weeks on average, while total deaths due to the respiratory disease stands at 8,778, according to Health Ministry data.

READ MORE: Turkey’s success against Covid-19 lies behind its 2019 ‘pandemic plan’

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing