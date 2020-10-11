Sunday, October 11, 2020

Britain reports 12,872 new daily Covid-19 cases

Millions of people in northern England are anxiously waiting to hear how much further virus restrictions will be tightened as one of the British government’s leading medical advisers has warned that the country is at a crucial juncture in the second wave.

England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said the UK is at a "tipping point similar to where we were in March" following a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases.

“But we can prevent history from repeating itself if we all act now," he said.

"Now we know where it is and how to tackle it — let's grasp this opportunity and prevent history from repeating itself."

Britain recorded 12,872 new daily cases, a fall from the 15,166 cases reported the day before, government data showed.

Britain also recorded 65 new deaths, defined as patients who died within 28 days of testing positive, the latest daily figures showed.

All across Europe including the UK, there have been huge increases in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks following the reopening of large sectors of the economy, as well as schools and universities. Infection levels, — and deaths — in the UK are rising at their fastest rates in months.

US President Trump claims virus 'immunity'

US President Donald Trump has said he is fully recovered from the virus and will not be a transmission risk to others, freeing him to return to holding big campaign rallies during the final weeks of the race for the White House.

"I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I'm in great shape," Trump, who spent three days in the hospital after revealing he had tested positive in October.

The US reported 19,368 new cases and 96 new deaths, sitting at number one with 7,964,873 for the most total cases.

Turkey reports 1,502 more cases

Turkey has registered 1,212 more recoveries, 59 new fatalities, and 1,502 more patients in the past 24 hours according to the Health Ministry.

Turkey said it will start to report the total number of cases after Ankara was criticized for only releasing figures for patients showing symptoms of infection.

Germans must 'reduce' travel, partying

Germany should continue capping the number of people allowed at gatherings and clamp down on unnecessary travel as the country battles rising infections, an aide to Chancellor Angela Merkel has said.

Germany had managed to keep the number of new infections and deaths lower than many of its neighbours but the daily number of new cases has leaped above 4,000 since Thursday, the highest since April.

Sunday's count was below that at 1,485 new cases and 8 new deaths, but that is because test reports tend to be lower at weekends.

France reports over 16,000 new cases

The number of new infections in France was 16,101 in the last 24 hours, down from a record of almost 27,000 the previous day, Health Ministry data has shown.

The figures took the cumulative total to 734,974 since the start of the year. The number of deaths from the virus increased by 46 to 32,730.

New cases are generally lower on Sunday because fewer tests are taken over the weekend

Slovakia sets virus restrictions amid case surge

Slovakia is imposing new restrictive measures in hopes of curbing a surge in infections.

Starting Thursday, it will again be mandatory to wear face masks outside in all cities, towns, and villages and there will be a ban on public events, including religious services in churches. Exceptions include weddings, funerals, and baptisms with a limited number of participants.

The country reported 1,054 new cases and no new deaths Sunday.

Iran plans to expand face mask mandate beyond capital as cases surge

Iran plans to make mask-wearing mandatory in public in other large cities after imposing it in Tehran to fight rising infections, the health minister said, as the country's nuclear chief became the latest official to be infected.

Mask-wearing became mandatory in public in the capital on Saturday and President Hassan Rouhani announced that violators would be fined, as the country battles a third wave of coronavirus infections.

Iran announced its highest single-day death toll with 251 confirmed dead.

Health Ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari said this pushes the total confirmed death toll to 28,544, making it the hardest-hit country in the region.

A further 3,822 new cases were confirmed over the past 24 hour-period, raising total nationwide recorded cases to 500,075

Masks have been compulsory in indoor public spaces since July.

Schools, mosques, shops, restaurants and other public institutions in Tehran closed for a week on October 3 in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. The city's governor extended the closure on Friday for another week.

Covid hits French Open revenues; 2021 still on

Roland Garros organisers say they've not made a profit from this year's pandemic-hit edition of the French Open that was pushed back from spring to autumn, deprived of 97 percent of its ticket sales and most of its spectators and is wrapping with the men's final of Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal.

As for next year, organisers are still planning to restore the Grand Slam clay-court tournament to its usual May-June slot but admit they have no visibility on whether the pandemic will allow that to happen.

Organisers said that staging this year's September-October edition in the midst of the pandemic, with only 1,000 spectators allowed per day and just 3 percent of the usual amount of tickets sold, caused a hit of 80 million to 100 million euros ($95 million to $118 million) to the tournament's revenues and left it earning about what it cost to hold.

Turkey will declare asymptomatic Covid-19 cases as of next week

Turkey will start declaring the number of asymptomatic Covid-19 cases from October 15, its health minister said in remarks, following criticism that its disclosure of only symptomatic cases hid the extent of infections.

At the end of July, Turkey changed the wording of its daily coronavirus report to show the number of "patients" instead of "cases" .

At a news conference on September 30, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the government was only sharing the number of Covid-19 positive cases with symptoms.

Cross sectional screening tests are being conducted at airports, prisons and to people going abroad among others, Koca also said according to the interview with daily newspaper Hurriyet.

Turkey will continue to conduct field screening tests for coronavirus cases, Koca said.

Malaysia reports 561 new cases, 2 more deaths

Malaysia reported 561 new cases, the bulk of them in Sabah state which has already seen a large increase in infections over the past few weeks.

The new cases raise Malaysia's cumulative tally to 15,657 cases, according to the health ministry. There were two new deaths reported, raising the fatality toll to 157.

Russia reports new daily record of cases

Russia reported 13,634 cases in the last 24 hours, a new daily record that brought its nationwide tally to 1,298,718.

The country's coronavirus task-force said that 149 people had died overnight, pushing the death toll to 22,597.

Russia, which has a total population of around 145 million, has recorded the fourth highest number of infections in the world since the start of the pandemic.

South Korea eases social distancing curbs amid downtrend

South Korea said it will begin social distancing rules on Monday, allowing the reopening of nightly entertainment facilities and sports fixtures, as new cases have been edging lower in recent weeks.

Daily infections of the virus that causes Covid-19 have largely been in the double digits over the past two weeks, down from as many as 440 during outbreaks following a church and a political rally in August. Those prompted authorities to tighten curbs on gatherings and some businesses.

The eased rules mean entertainment facilities such as nightclubs and karaoke bars can reopen and limited audiences will be allowed at sports matches such as the popular Korea Baseball Organization League, as long as they comply with anti-virus guidelines.

But some stricter rules will be kept in the heavily populated Seoul area and high-risk venues including religious gatherings and door-to-door sales businesses, the government said.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 58 cases as of Saturday midnight, bringing total infections to 24,606, with 432 deaths.

Australian state warns non-complying public

The premier of Australia’s Victoria state is stepping up his fight with members of the public who don’t comply with pandemic regulations, saying close contacts of those infected who refuse a test will have to spend 21 days in quarantine.

The state government has announced mandatory quarantine will be extended by 10 days for close contacts if they decide not to be tested on the 11th day of isolation. The change will come into effect at midnight Sunday.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said a “very, very high percentage” of people had submitted to testing but the rule was designed to provide authorities with an even more complete picture.