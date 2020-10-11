The acting premier of Kyrgyzstan has picked a new police chief ignoring lawmakers contesting his legitimacy as the Central Asian country's embattled president mulls resignation.

Sadyr Japarov signed an order on Sunday appointing a new interior minister, Ulan Niyazbekov, after the previous police chief resigned in the wake of unrest over last week's contested election.

Elected in an extraordinary session of parliament on Saturday, Sadyr Japarov had been serving a jail term for hostage-taking until early Tuesday.

Supporters freed the nationalist politician from prison after demonstrations over disputed October 4 parliamentary elections in the crisis-prone ex-Soviet country descended into violence.

The polls saw parties close to President Sooronbay Jeenbekov claim the most seats after reports of mass vote-buying, and electoral authorities annulled the vote on Tuesday.

One person was killed and more than 1,000 were injured in clashes with police and between rival factions as the central government all but lost control.

Residents were trickling back into cafes and strolling down a leafy central thoroughfare in the capital Bishkek by Sunday, an AFP correspondent saw.

No notice has appeared to confirm Japarov's appointment on the official website of Jeenbekov – who is himself embroiled in a protracted power struggle.

Immediately after his election as acting PM, Japarov said he expected the embattled president to resign "in two to three days".

If he does, Japarov would become acting president, as parliament currently has no speaker who would usually step in.

READ MORE:Kyrgyzstan parliament names Zhaparov new PM

'Vile sycophants on bended knee'

Several lawmakers opposed Japarov's election on Saturday, saying it was invalid because parliament did not have the numbers for a quorum at the time of the vote.

"None of the decisions made by (Japarov) as the prime minister of the Kyrgyz Republic have legal force," parliament's deputy speaker Aida Kasymaliyeva wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

She added that she had received threats from a lawmaker loyal to Japarov, Urmat Samayev.

Addressing Samayev, nicknamed "Champion", Kasymaliyeva said: "I'm not afraid of you. I still use public transport and walk alone. If something happens to my daughter, family, then everything is written here."