Los Angeles Lakers earned a 17th NBA championship after a win over Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals.

LeBron James capped another illustrious title run with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as the Lakers earned a 106-93 win on Sunday.

Anthony Davis had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and Rajon Rondo scored 19 for the Lakers, who matched the Boston Celtics for most titles in league history with their first championship since 2010. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 17 points for Los Angeles, which had missed the playoffs each of the previous six seasons.

James was named Finals MVP, winning the award in each of his four championship seasons. He became the first player in NBA history to take home the award with three different teams.

Bam Adebayo had 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder scored 12 each for the Heat, whose Cinderella run at the NBA bubble came to an end. Goran Dragic returned from four games missed with a foot injury, but it wasn't enough for Miami to force a Game 7 after falling behind 3-1 in the series.

The Lakers never trailed after first-year coach Frank Vogel shook things up from the tip by starting Alex Caruso over Dwight Howard and shifting Davis to center. Caruso had only made two starts all season. The move paid off, as Los Angeles effectively put the game away by outscoring Miami 36-16 in the second quarter.