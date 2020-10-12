The world's biggest expedition to the North Pole has arrived back in Germany, more than a year after it set off to collect information to understand the effects of climate change on the Arctic.

"It is now back," said Antje Boetius, director of the Alfred Wegener Institute about the Polarstern ship carrying the scientists from 20 countries on their mission.

"I have waited for this moment for so long that my heart is palpitating... it is so good to know that our ship and everyone on board are now home and that everything

The German Alfred Wegener Institute's Polarstern ship returned to the port of Bremerhaven after spending 389 days drifting through the Arctic trapped in ice, allowing scientists to gather vital information on the effects of global warming in the region.

The team of several hundred scientists from 20 countries have seen for themselves the dramatic effects of global warming on ice in the region, considered "the epicentre of climate change", according to mission leader Markus Rex.

"We witnessed how the Arctic ocean is dying," Rex told AFP. "We saw this process right outside our windows, or when we walked on the brittle ice."

Underlining how much of the sea ice has melted away, Rex said the mission was able to sail through large patches of open water, "sometimes stretching as far as the horizon".

"At the North Pole itself, we found badly eroded, melted, thin and brittle ice."

'Ice-free Arctic'

If the warming trend in the North Pole continues, then in a few decades we will have "an ice-free Arctic in the summer", Rex said.

The researchers' observations have been backed up by US satellite images showing that in 2020, sea ice in the Arctic reached its second-lowest summer minimum on record, after 2012.

The Polarstern mission, dubbed MOSAIC, spent over a year collecting data on the atmosphere, ocean, sea ice and ecosystems to help assess the impact of climate change on the region and the world.

To carry out the research, four observational sites were set up on the sea ice in a radius of up to 40 kilometres around the ship.

The researchers collected water samples from beneath the ice during the polar night to study plant plankton and bacteria and better understand how the marine ecosystem functions under extreme conditions.