"The War With Grandpa," a Robert De Niro comedy about the battle between a wily septuagenarian and his grandson over a bedroom, was originally supposed to hit theatres in 2018.

Plans changed after Harvey Weinstein, the indie film producer whose company The Weinstein Company financed the "Home Alone" knockoff, was exposed as a serial sexual harasser and predator.

His fall from power led to the dissolution of The Weinstein Company and plunged "The War With Grandpa" and other films that the studio had expected to release such as "The Upside" and "The Current War," into a perilous kind of limbo.

Two years after it was intended to hit theatres "The War With Grandpa" finally debuted, although in a markedly different theatrical landscape, one that faces an existential crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The film grossed $3.6 million from 2,205 locations while receiving a brushoff from critics who dismissed it as a derivative and joyless.

In pandemic times when major markets like New York City and Los Angeles are closed, that may rank as a decent opening. That being said, as Forbes notes, it still clocks in as the worst box office topper since 1988, so clearly the exhibition industry is facing some very punishing headwinds.

101 Studios, the new label run by former Weinstein Company executive David Glasser, picked up the rights to "The War With Grandpa" and released it. The company also distributed the similarly orphaned "The Current War" in October, with the subtitle "The Director's Cut."