WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK police arrest over two dozen suspected online child abusers
A dedicated unit is now examining tens of thousands of child abuse and exploitation images on phones, tablets, and laptops as part of its investigations.
UK police arrest over two dozen suspected online child abusers
London's Met Police is urging parents and young people to remain vigilant and educate themselves around the dangers of being online. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
October 12, 2020

Police in Britain have arrested 31 suspected online child abusers and seized more than 300 phones, laptops and other items.

Officers from a unit dedicated to tackling online child sexual abuse and exploitation, which now features around 200 specialist officers, executed 91 search warrants during the operation across the British capital.

The raids took place between September 28 and October 3, with 100 children "protected" as a result, London's Metropolitan Police said.

The force added it is now examining tens of thousands of child abuse and exploitation images on phones, tablets, and laptops as part of their investigations.

Detective Superintendent Helen Flanagan, of the Met's Central Specialist Crime team, said, "I want to urge parents and young people to remain vigilant and educate themselves around the dangers being online can pose, as well as encouraging them to take steps in order to stay safe."

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Lax police blamed for rise in Britain's modern-day slavery

Flanagan said the operation was an example of the force's commitment to policing the problem.

"We are committed to keeping young people safe, and bringing perpetrators of grooming and other child abuse and exploitation offences to justice," she said in a statement.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing