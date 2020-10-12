The biggest threat to America today is not China. It’s not Iran and it’s not North Korea. The biggest threat to America today, undoubtedly, is its own self and a 14th-century Muslim scholar can help us understand why.

Ibn Khaldun is most famous for his masterpiece, the Muqadimmah, which literally means “the Introduction” – intended as the introduction for his larger volume on history.

Ibn Khaldun heavily criticised the traditional Islamic histories, which saw themselves as responsible only to record dates, names and lineages. As such, he aimed to introduce in the Muqadimmah a new science which would not only record history but would analyse its universal patterns and the basic principles upon which all human societies operate.

The end result is that Ibn Khaldun was the world’s first true social scientist, with the Muqadimmah widely credited for being the first in a long list of fields such as sociology, historiography, Keynesian economics, and demography. No less than former US President Ronald Reagan quoted him as the first supply-side economist.

Reagan aside, what does any of this have to do with America?

Ibn Khaldun theorised history as being a cyclical rise and fall of dynasties and civilisations. He saw the key to this rise and fall as the concept of asabiyya.

While observing the history of his own native North Africa, Ibn Khaldun noticed a constant pattern of tribal outsiders overthrowing a decaying urban dynasty. He credited this as being due to the tribal people’s superior asabiyya.

Asabiyya can be usefully thought of as “inter-group solidarity” or “social cohesion.” This mutual feeling of solidarity allows for a group to present a united front and make the necessary sacrifices for their collective benefit. It is the feeling that makes individuals stop seeing themselves as individuals, but rather as members of a collective.

Ibn Khaldun, however, is clear that though the group perceives their descent from a common ancestor to bind them together, what really creates and keeps asabiyya between people is social familiarity and interaction.

In fact, he explicitly mentions that these feelings of solidarity can extend even to clients or allies even while not sharing in the tribe or dynasty’s descent, but still share in their asabiyya due to their frequent close contact. The implication of this is that while asabiyya may have been originally inspired by the ethnic bonds of tribal peoples, it can usefully be expanded to any political collective.

This of course begs the crucial question: how does a group lose asabiyya?

All good things must come to an end

The natural result of asabiyya is that the group aims to dominate others and achieve political rule. However, it is asabiyya reaching its end goal that marks the beginning of the end.

Ibn Khaldun theorised that dynasties and polities just like human beings have natural life spans. Furthermore like human beings, there are certain factors that can either lengthen or shorten a polity’s lifetime.

As the new dynasty leaves the desert and occupies the city and its seat of power, it becomes enthralled with luxury. The more seduced by luxury, the more unjust the dynasty becomes as it increasingly raises taxes (with less and less productivity) and subverts property rights to fund its new proclivities. As they do so, the elite becomes weak, divided and more preoccupied with enriching themselves than actual governance.