We hear the sounds of shelling from early morning as we drive into Azerbaijan’s Teter, a town on the frontlines of the fighting.

I’m filming from the car, capturing the almost deserted streets and the sounds of shells exploding.

The homes here are now largely empty. Civilians have fled. Windows are broken. The glass is crunching under my feet as we get out of the car and start filming the damage caused by Armenian missiles.

We meet Telman Muradov as he’s checking the damage to his home.

A missile landed nearby on October 4, remnants of it ripping through his house, somewhere that is now reduced to glass shards and debris.

A photo of his grandchild lays on the bed among the damage.

He’s understandably emotional as he tells us how the shelling forced his family — his son and daughter and grandchildren, who were living with him — to leave.

"There is no military presence here, only children, women and elderly people," Telman says.

He points to the ground under his feet, “this land belongs to us”, he tells us, “this place I am standing on belongs to us. Karabakh belongs to us. We will have the victory because it’s our historic land”.

Telman was born in Nagorno-Karabakh, but moved here after the region was occupied by Armenian forces.

"I have one dream before I die and that’s to see Nagorno-Karabakh back with Azerbaijan."

Many of the people I’ve spoken to in Azerbaijan have echoed similar sentiments.

As I’m filming the interview, the shelling starts again and I turn the camera around to make it capture the huge plumes of smoke rising from where the incoming mortar rounds have hit close by.

It’s incredibly tense. When we’re out on the street, the shelling is loud, the fighting in the moments leading up to a ceasefire, palpably fierce.

I’ve reported from many war zones, in Libya and in Syria, and the threat from mortar rounds that can fall indiscriminately, is chilling.

As the shelling becomes more intense, we run to get off the street and into a more sheltered area.