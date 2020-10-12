Protesters in Portland have overturned statues of former presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln in a declaration of "rage" toward Columbus Day.

Protest organisers dubbed the event "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage," in response to Monday's US federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, a polarising figure whom Native American advocates say spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

The group threw chains around Roosevelt's statue, officially titled “Theodore Roosevelt, Rough Rider."

They threw red paint on the monument and began using a blowtorch on the statue's base, news outlets reported.

The crowd pulled down the statue just before 0400 GMT (9 pm local time).

The group later turned their attention toward Lincoln’s statue, pulling it down about eight minutes later.