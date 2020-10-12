Vietnam's flood death toll has risen to at least 23 as authorities say incoming storm Nangka will dump more heavy rain in coming days.

The floods have also left at least 14 people missing in Vietnam's central provinces, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Most of the victims were washed away by the floodwaters, the national disaster management authority said, adding that local authorities had evacuated nearly 46,000 people from the affected areas.

The floods have inundated more than 109,000 houses and 584 hectares of crops and damaged several roads and bridges, the agency added.

Separately, a landslide on Monday reportedly buried up to 13 construction workers at a hydropower dam in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.