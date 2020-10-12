Armenia will pay for its terrible attacks on civilians in neighbouring Azerbaijan, Turkey's defence chief has said.

"Sadly, they have attacked the city of Ganja and many other residential areas. This is a clear violation of the ceasefire," said Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, attending the opening ceremony for the school year at the National Defence University on Monday.

"One day they will be held responsible before history and international law for all this," said Akar in the capital Ankara alongside the top brass of the Turkish Armed Forces.

The opening speech of the ceremony had been delivered by Azerbaijan's ambassador to Turkey, Khazar Ibrahim, in what Akar said symbolised the nature and extent of brotherly relations between the two countries.

On recent attacks by the Armenian army on Ganja's civilian population, Akar accused Yerevan of disrespecting humanitarian values and international law.

Strained relations

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been strained since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognised territory in Azerbaijan.

New clashes erupted on September 27, and since then Armenia has continued attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces.

The OSCE Minsk Group — co-chaired by France, Russia, and the US — was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A ceasefire was agreed to in 1994.