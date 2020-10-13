Anticipation over the launch of the new iPhone has driven US tech stocks higher, capping a mostly buoyant day in global markets.

Sentiment on Monday was also boosted by rising confidence the United States will avoid a post-election challenge and see a decisive winner in the November 3 presidential vote, along with ongoing expectations that Congress will pass a new stimulus package.

Expectations around the new iPhone line-up sent Apple soaring more than 6.4 percent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day up 2.6 percent overall.

Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes tailored for the super-fast 5G telecom networks taking root worldwide, with strong demand for the model anticipated in China.

Europe's top markets ended mostly higher after a healthy session in most of Asia, however London faltered as additional coronavirus restrictions for specific areas in northern England were unveiled.

The latest maneuverings by the White House on fiscal stimulus suggest significant difficulty in reaching an agreement before the election, but investors are becoming more confident of a larger deal down the road.

READ MORE: Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar

Roller-coaster ride

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said former vice president Joe Biden's widening lead in the polls means a contested election has become less likely, allowing Democrats to retake the White House from President Donald Trump and potentially win control of the Senate.

"That narrative has shifted and Wall Street seems to be warming to a blue wave," Hogan said, adding that investors now anticipate a larger stimulus package after the election.