Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says he presented the nation's king with evidence that he has enough support among lawmakers to topple the prime minister and form a new government.

Anwar on Tuesday said the monarch pledged to abide by the constitution, and would consult leaders from other parties before making a decision.

He declined to give details, urging Malaysians to be patient and give the king space to review the evidence.

“These documents made it abundantly clear that we have registered a formidable and convincing majority among parliamentarians,” Anwar told a news conference after the royal meeting.

“Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has lost his majority and therefore, it would be appropriate for him to resign.”

Major support

Anwar said he had the support of over 120 lawmakers in the 222-strong parliament, disclosing his numbers for the first time since his announcement last month he had secured a majority from federal lawmakers to form a new government.

Anwar said it was now up to King Al Sultan Abdullah to decide on the next step.

The king plays a largely ceremonial role, but he can appoint a prime minister who in his view is likely to command a majority.

The king could also dissolve parliament and trigger elections on the prime minister's advice.