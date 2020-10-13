Disney announces a complete reorganisation of its media and entertainment business that aims to further boost its streaming service, which has boomed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The entertainment giant tapped longtime company executive Kareem Daniel to lead the Media and Entertainment group, which will manage operations of the streaming services and manage for profit and loss across content creation, including for movie productions, television shows and sports programming.

READ MORE: Disney to lay off roughly 28,000 of its park employees

Chief Executive Bob Chapek said the effort is to eschew "predetermined" decisions on where to position an entertainment product until other options that may make more sense commercially are considered.

"What we want to do is provide some level of objectivity and really make it a decision that benefits the overall company and shareholders," Chapek said in an interview on CNBC shortly after the plan was announced.

Chapek said the move had been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic which has shuttered many movie theaters and spurred more subscriptions for Disney + and other streaming services. The overhaul aims to better meet consumer preference.

READ MORE: 'Historic' Disney+ streaming launch marred by glitches