A Turkish official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has questioned whether the Minsk Group format is still a viable vehicle for bringing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“For three decades the efforts of the co-chairs didn’t yield any results,” said the official speaking to TRT World on condition of anonymity.

The Minsk Group was created in 1992 in a bid to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and bring Armenia and Azerbaijan together. Led by France, Russia and the United States, the co-chairs have made little to no headway.

“We question the co-chairmanship of the Minsk group and its effectiveness. Just making calls for a ceasefire or cessation of hostilities does not bring any results,” added the official.

Asked whether Turkey would like to see a more effective format than the Minsk group, the official said “definitely.”

The comments come a day after Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev called for Turkey to become a co-chair of the Minsk group in a bid to make the format more effective and representative.

Aliyev expressed concern that the current co-chairs were not doing enough to resolve the conflict, and that the Armenian lobby in all three countries skewed the negotiating table in favour of Yerevan’s continuing occupation of Azerberjan’s territory.

“Turkey's engagement within the Minsk Group format would provide Azerbaijan with an opportunity to achieve a much-needed balance. The current ratio of power within the group is not in favor of Baku,” says Rauf Mammadov, a scholar at the Middle East Institute in Washington.

Russian-led ceasefire talks attempted to fill a void on October 9 by corralling the Armenians and Azaberjani’s to come to Moscow and ultimately agree the truce.While it did not hold, with Baku accusing Armenia of shelling civilian areas, Putin wanted to show that Moscow still has sway in any future settlement.

“The Kremlin is determined to hold the reigns of the group by dominating the negotiation process,” added Mammadov speaking to TRT World.

Fresh doubt was cast on the Minsk Group’s ability to play an impartial role in de-escalating tensions when French President Emmanuel Macron seemed to speak in favour of Armenia.

With the US in the midst of an election year and Russia seen as a natural ally to Armenia, it is logical for officials in Baku to seek a regional ally as part of the resolution process, said Mammadov.

Post Minsk Group?