The UN's new research into disaster, has revealed that the number of natural calamities has nearly doubled in the last 20 years.

Together with a “staggering” rise in climate disasters in the first two decades of this century, the UN researchers determined that “almost all nations” have failed in combating the “wave of death and illness” caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction(UNDRR) report, 7,348 recorded disasters occurred around the world in the last two decades.

Although the better recording and reporting opportunities help to find out the increase in the number of disasters and the human and economic cost of them, UN researchers see the considerable rise in climate-related emergencies as the main reason for the spike.

“Disaster management agencies have succeeded in saving many lives through improved preparedness and the dedication of staff and volunteers. But the odds continue to be stacked against them, in particular by industrial nations that are failing miserably on reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said UNDRR chief Mami Mizutori.

Floods have constituted 40 percent of disasters while storms, earthquakes and extreme temperatures have equalled to 28, eight and six percent, respectively.