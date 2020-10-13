Tuesday, October 13, 2020

UK reports highest daily death toll since June

The United Kingdom has reported 143 new deaths from Covid-19, the highest daily figure since June, as parts of the country were facing tougher social distancing restrictions under a new three-tiered alert system.

Tuesday's figure raised the total number of people who have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of testing positive for the new coronavirus since the start of the pandemic to 43,018.

Government data showed 17,234 new confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday, up from 13,972 on Monday.

US reports overall 214,446 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 7,787,548 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 46,614 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 338 to 214,446.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of on Oct. 12 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

France's new cases and deaths on the rise

French health authorities on Tuesday reported 12,993 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up on Monday's 8,505, but still sharply down from Saturday's record of 26,896 and Sunday's 16,101.

But the seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, stood above the record 17,000 level for the second day running, at 17,816.

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a press conference on Wednesday, where he might unveil new measures such as local curfews, to contain the disease.

The number of people in France who have died from Covid-19 infections rose by 117 to 32,942, versus 95 on Monday. The cumulative number of cases now totals 756,472.

Netherlands PM: partial lockdown needed

The Dutch government announced a new round of measures to slow the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday, including limits on the size of social gatherings and a ban on the sale of alcohol in the evening.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the measures will go into effect from Wednesday.

Turkey reports 1,632 more infections

Turkey registered 1,632 more Covid-19 patients and 1,314 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has said.

Turkey’s patient count to date now stands at 338,779, with recoveries totalling 296,972, according to the ministry data released on Tuesday.

Some 114,992 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past day, raising the total to over 11.84 million.

The death toll from the virus reached 8,957, with 62 more fatalities.

The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 1,416, with 5.9 percent this week suffering from pneumonia.

UK Labour leader calls for 'circuit breaker' virus lockdown

Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called on Tuesday for a two to three week "circuit breaker" lockdown, telling Prime Minister Boris Johnson he should act according to scientific advice to reduce the number of Covid cases.

"That's why I'm calling for a two to three circuit break in England," he told a news conference, suggesting a temporary set of clear restrictions that would not mean schools closing but instead run across an upcoming holiday.

Ukraine extends lockdown

Ukraine's government voted on Tuesday to extend until the end of the year a lockdown that Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told a televised cabinet meeting was aimed at containing a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The daily tally of new infections in Ukraine has climbed to record levels and 107 deaths were recorded in the 24 hours to Tuesday. The total number of cases in the country is 270,587 with 5,122 deaths, according to official figures.

Mexico aims to vaccinate 116 million by end of 2021

Mexico plans to vaccinate more than 116 million people, or roughly 90 percent of its population, against the novel coronavirus by the end of 2021 after reaching accords with pharmaceutical companies and the World Health Organization-backed COVAX plan, the government said on Tuesday.

In a presentation led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, the government said it planned to start providing two of the four different types of vaccines being developed beginning in December.

Under the accords, US-based Pfizer is expected to provide up to 34.4 million vaccines, Britain's AstraZeneca 77.4 million and China's CanSino 35 million. The COVAX plan is expected to provide 51.57 million, the presentation showed.

Dutch register over 7,000 record cases

The Netherlands reached a new record in daily coronavirus cases, hitting nearly 7,400 infections in 24 hours, data released on Tuesday showed.

Swedish cases top 100,000

Sweden registered 2,203 new coronavirus cases in the last four days, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday, taking the total to 100,654 since the start of the pandemic.

Sweden has shunned lockdowns, leaving most schools, restaurants and businesses open throughout the pandemic.

Sweden registered 5 new deaths since Friday, taking the total to 5,899 deaths. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than Nordic neighbours but lower than countries like Spain, Italy and the UK that opted for lockdowns.

Iran's death toll exceeds 29,000

Iran's novel coronavirus death toll rose by 254 to 29,070, the health ministry said on Tuesday, as the number of confirmed cases spiked to 508,389 in the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 4,108 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours.

Global coronavirus infections top 38M

Over 38 million people around the world have now been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to tracker Worldometer.

The tracker picks up live data from health ministries around the world.

It shows that over 28 million people have recovered, while over a million have died.

Europe hits record of over 700,000 new cases

The WHO said European nations reported more than 700,000 new coronavirus cases last week, the highest-ever figure since the start of the pandemic.

In a weekly briefing published, WHO said weekly virus cases and deaths across Europe jumped by 34 percent and 16 percent respectively. Britain, France, Russia and Spain accounted for more than half of the new cases seen in the region.

The WHO noted that the number of new cases reported in Spain showed a “noticeable decline” in comparison to recent weeks. But in Poland, WHO said virus cases and deaths spiked by 93 percent and 104 percent respectively, and the government has tightened restrictions to try avoiding another lockdown.

Norway makes vaccine free

The government in Norway says it will make the vaccine free and that it will cover the costs that municipalities and hospitals may have in connection with vaccinations.

Health Minister Bent Hoeie said that the government’s decision was based on recommendation by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. That agency will also be preparing a national vaccination plan with a priority order.

“We hope to be able to start offering vaccines as early as 2021 but the time for start-up will depend on when pharmaceutical authorities give their approval,” Hoeie told the Norwegian parliament.

Norway has seen 15,524 virus cases and 276 deaths.

Taiwan diagnoses virus in a patient for the first time since February

Taiwan says it has diagnosed virus in a Taiwanese citizen returning from China for the first time since February.

The patient, identified only as a man in his forties, reported having a runny nose and cough to quarantine officials upon his arrival in Taiwan on Sunday, spokesperson for the Central Epidemic Command Center Chuang Jen-hsiang told reporters.

Chuang said the man had been working in the eastern province of Jiangsu, which, according to China’s National Health Commission, has not reported any recent cases of local transmission.

Malaysia reports 660 cases

Malaysia reported 660 new virus cases, more than half of those in Sabah, a state now under lockdown, and as the capital braces for similar restrictions on movement to come into force this week.

The new infections raise Malaysia's cumulative tally to 16,880 cases, according to the health ministry. There were four new deaths reported, taking total fatalities to 163.

Italy orders strict new measures

Italian Premiere Giuseppe Conte has ordered strict new anti-virus measures, including limits on private gatherings and a ban on casual pickup sports.

Conte negotiated with the country's regions to win limits on private gatherings, over the objections of some governors. Parties in closed spaces are banned, but the measures, imposed Tuesday, are limited to “strong recommendations” against private gatherings in homes with more than six people who don’t live under the same roof.

Bars and restaurants must close by midnight, and drinks can only be consumed at tables, not while standing at the bar or outside 1900GMT. Also banned are any contact sports that are not organised by an association that can maintain distancing rules. That means no casual games of Italy’s beloved soccer in local parks.

Giro d'Italia on brink of cancellation

The Giro d'Italia cycle race is on the brink of cancellation after five teams were hit by virus cases on the first rest day of the three-week grand tour with almost two weeks left until the finish in Milan.

The Mitchelton-Scott team withdrew from the race after four staff members tested positive for the virus following top rider Simon Yates pulling out last week.

A rider from Jumbo-Visma, a Team Sunweb rider, one staff member from Ineos-Grenadiers and AG2R-La Mondiale also returned positive tests, organisers RCS said.

RCS, in a joint statement with the International Cycling Union, said the teams' doctors had ordered "isolation measures".

Indonesia reports 3,906 infections

Indonesia reported 3,906 new infections and 92 new deaths, data from the country's virus task force showed.

The new infections brought the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 340,622, while the death tally rose to 12,027, the region's highest number of fatalities.

Israel surpasses 2,000 deaths

Israel has now recorded more than 2,000 deaths from the virus as the country remains under lockdown for a fourth week to quell the outbreak.